Girls ages 3 through 15 are invited to spend quality one-on-one time with the important men in their lives during the sixth annual Daddy Daughter Dance set for 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 14 in the Terre Haute Children’s Museum.
The museum and co-sponsor Wabash Valley Girls Softball League recognize the importance of the father-daughter relationship, and they are celebrating it with an evening to remember.
Fathers, stepfathers, grandfathers, uncles and father figures are invited to treat their little women to an evening of dress-up, hors d’oeuvres, dancing, entertainment and fun.
Admission is $45 per couple. Tickets are limited and sales will end at 8 p.m. on Dec. 13.
Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now at thchildrensmusuem.com/daddydaughterdance or by calling 812-235-5548.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.