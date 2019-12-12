As a rule I am not a fan of holiday music concerts. (I may have mentioned this before.) Too often – and way too soon in “the season” – actual music, well performed and inspiring, is relegated to a far-rear seat on the big, lumbering Holly-Jolly, Christmas-Hanukkah-Kwanzaa, Rudolph-Frosty-Santa bus.
Be it an elementary school pageant, satellite radio or the endless loop that accompanies all retail shopping from Halloween to the New Year, holiday music rarely moves me to anything but earmuffs.
Last Saturday, the Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra delivered a major exception to that norm.
Maestro David Bowden left the big Holly-Jolly bus by the side of the road. With three stellar guest artists, a stage full of startlingly good musicians and program selections meant to showcase composition, arrangement and performance, Bowden led more than a great holiday concert; he led a great concert, period.
Not that “White Christmas” and “Little Drummer Boy” were missing from the action. Or even “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town.” It’s just that they were performed with panache, creativity and consummate professionalism, not least by the three visitors, soprano Sylvia McNair, guitarist J.T. Corenflos and mandolinist Solly Burton.
Where to begin? How about with the orchestra itself for a change?
When Bowden introduced “Russian Christmas Songs,” he told the sold-out Tilson Auditorium audience to listen closely because the 15-minute suite “shows what your Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra can do.” Did it ever.
Composed by Alfred Reed in 1944, the four-part work may have been written by an American, but its dark and luxurious structure is deeply Russian and cinematic in sweep. The THSO was simply on fire, sounding like a fulltime philharmonic on a New York, L.A. or Chicago stage instead of a small-city symphony with a five-concert season.
Speaking of on fire … Corenflos, the Terre Haute native and Nashville, Tenn., electric guitar legend, once again combusted during his version of “O Holy Night.” Two years ago, he left the Tilson audience breathless with his blistering runs and pinpoint picking. Saturday, it was the same approach, but with different runs and picking and, somehow, even more heat.
Post-concert, Bowden was still shaking his head. “I just kept thinking, ‘Jimi Hendrix,’” he said.
Speaking of picking … three-time national mandolin champion Burton stood in a little spotlight downstage right, as if he were a nice young man who’d just wandered into the auditorium to check the sound. That is, until he started to play. “Go Tell It On The Mountain,” backed by THSO brass and woodwinds, grew into a rousing New Orleans-style jazz strut.
No matter the tune, when Burton teamed with Corenflos – say, for “Let It Snow” or “I’ll Be Home For Christmas,” the result was inspired magic. The latter of those standards, in fact, started sentimentally and soft then swung into a Latin tempo I later learned is a cousin to the samba, a Brazilian choros. Genius.
Speaking of magical standards and genius … Sylvia McNair. Resplendent in a red gown and multiple sparkling silver necklaces, the world’s most generous and accessible diva was nothing but dazzling. In a beautiful composition by Dan Forrest (set to a poem by Howard Thurman), McNair sang about “The Work Of Christmas,” which begins when all the angels and kings have left the scene:
To find the lost/ To heal the broken/ To feed the hungry/ To release the prisoner/ To rebuild nations/ To bring peace among brothers/ To make music from the heart.
A performer who reminds you that truly great singing requires finesse, sensitivity and honesty – not just belting – McNair is someone I could listen to for 72 hours straight, whatever music she might choose.
I could go on about her, Burton, Corenflos, Bowden and the Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra; there were so many fine moments. Suffice to say, they all combined this year to make “the season” not only merry and bright, but thoroughly, marvelously divine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.