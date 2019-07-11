Terre Haute Community Band will have visitors to Fairbanks Park on Saturday evening tapping their toes and possibly dancing to the various dance styles featured in “Bandancing.”
The free concert will begin at 8 p.m. at the park’s amphitheater.
“Tritsch-Tratsch Polka” was composed by Johann Strauss II, who was best known in his lifetime as “The Waltz King”; however, he wrote a variety of light music including polkas, quadrilles, as well as several operettas and a ballet. The polka remains a popular dance form in many countries today.
“The King and I,” a popular Broadway musical and later a Hollywood film, includes the song, “Shall We Dance,” that features the King of Siam dancing with the governess, Anna.
“Bandancing” is a five-movement suite of American dances that fuses elements of popular dance with composer Jack Stamp’s own harmonic style. The movements the THCB will perform are City Shuffle (jazzy), Waltz (jazz waltz) and Last Dance.
“The Suite of Old American Dances” was written by Robert Russell Bennett, one of many quality composers and arrangers who after WWII turned their talents to writing music for the wind concert band. This suite contains five movements but the THCB will only perform three: Cakewalk, Wallflower Waltz and the Western One-Step.
Adam Khachaturian was a Soviet-Armenian composer and conductor who created the first Armenian ballet music and is considered the most renowned Armenian composer of the 20th century. Khachaturian is best known internationally for his ballets. The THCB will perform “The Sabre Dance” from the ballet, “Gayane.”
“Funiculi Funicula” by Luigi Denza was composed to commemorate the opening of the first funicular on Mount Vesuvius. A funicular is a cable railway ascending a mountain, especially one in which an ascending car counterbalances a descending car. “Funiculi, Funicula” was also a popular hit song performed by Mario Lanza in the 1950s.
THCB’s principal conductor is Yvonne Newlin. The band’s free concerts are sponsored by the Terre Haute Parks and Recreation Department.
