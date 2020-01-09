Children in kindergarten through fourth grade are eligible to register for the next Master Builders Series at the Terre Haute Children’s Museum, Eighth Street and Wabash Avenue. Participants will practice their building skills in this five-course Learning Lab series that focuses on engineering, science and creativity.
By being a problem-solver, they will utilize simple machines, make things fly, keep items afloat and rocket into space. Each session will tackle two engineering challenges, engage in the design process, and end with a badge commemorating their achievements.
Session dates and topics include:
• Jan. 24 or 25: Crazy Construction
• Feb. 7 or 8: Come Fly with Me
• Feb. 21 or 22: Everything Lego
• March 5 or 6: The Great Cookie Boat Disaster
• March 19 or 20: The Rovers & Rockets Race
Learning Lab is a series of drop-off programs presented in a classroom style. The series is linked together by a general theme — different types of builders, in this case — however they are designed to stand alone, so any child can attend as many sessions as they wish.
All sessions begin at 9 a.m. and finish at noon. Registration is now open with a limited number of spaces available. Parents can register their child for the whole series or for just a few. Visit https://thchildrensmuseum.com/learninglab to learn more. Scholarships are available. For more information, contact Holly Hudson at hhudson@terrehautechildrensmuseum.com or 812-235-5548, ext. 227.
For more details, visit www.thchildrensmuseum.com, email info@terrehautechildrensmuseum.com, or call 812-235-5548.
