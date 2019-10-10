The Terre Haute Children’s Museum will have expanded hours, Ropes Challenge Course hours and science experiments during fall break which begins Friday and runs through Oct. 20.
Special hours are:
• Friday and Saturday: Museum open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Ropes, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
• Sunday: Museum open noon to 5 p.m.; Ropes, 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.
• Monday through Oct. 19: Museum open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Ropes, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
• Oct 20: Museum open noon to 5 p.m.; Ropes 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.
The museum’s Education Team and several community partners will host programming events throughout the week.
• Hands-On Science: Hopping Corn: Gases, liquids and solids come together to create a hands-on experiment with corn; 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Monday (included with admission).
• Tot Time: Apple Trees & Autumn Leaves: Science is FALLing! Discover why everyone is falling for apples and leaves this time of year, 9:30 to 10:30 am. Tuesday (includes playtime in the museum after). Tot Time is an interactive, educational program for ages 2 through 5 and their caregiver that includes story time, and hands-on learning activities. Parent participation is mandatory, and a parent/child ratio of 1:3 is required. Advance registration is required.
• Build with an Engineer: Students from Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology will help kids build with construction toys — like LEGOS, Brackitz, K’Nex and Lux — and encourage the next generation of engineers from 9:30 am to noon on Oct. 19 (included with admission).
• Hands-On Science: Slime: ISU American Chemical Society students will help museum guests use household materials to create slime and observe the different chemical reactions taking place during this hands-on experiment from 1 to 3 p.m. Oct. 19 (included with admission).
The museum will resume its regular operating schedule on Oct. 22.
Museum admission is free for members and children under 24 months. Regular admission is $8 for adults and children over 24 months. Families who participate in qualifying assistance programs can enroll in the Access Pass program, which allows them to visit the museum for $2 per family member per visit.
To learn more about this program, visit thchildrensmuseum.com/join/accesspass.
For more details, visit thchildrensmuseum.com, email info@terrehautechildrensmuseum.com or call 812-235-5548.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.