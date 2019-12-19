With area schools on break and families traveling for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, the Terre Haute Children’s Museum at 727 Wabash Ave. is bringing some extra holiday cheer with special hours and activities.
Operation hours:
• Saturday: open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Ropes 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
• Sunday: closed
• Monday: open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Ropes 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
• Tuesday and Wednesday: closed
• Dec. 26: open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Ropes 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
• Dec. 27: open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Ropes 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
• Dec. 28: open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Ropes 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
• Dec. 29: open noon to 5 p.m., Ropes 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.
• Dec. 30: open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Ropes 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
• Dec. 31: New Year’s Noon Celebration, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Ropes closed
• Jan. 1: closed
• Jan. 2: open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Ropes 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
• Jan. 3: open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Ropes 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
• Jan. 4: open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Ropes 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
• Jan. 5: open noon to 5 p.m., Ropes 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.
The Museum’s Education Team will host programming events throughout the week.
Baby Explorer: Sounds of the Season. We are going to shake and jingle with holiday fun. Come meet other parents as we ring in the holiday season. Baby Explorer is for infants to ages 2 and their caregiver. Engage with your little explorer to nurture early learning through play in a welcoming environment full of socialization opportunities. Your child will learn to interact with you while also learning about our amazing world. Each class will explore a different topic through books, play and movement, inviting your little ones to use their minds, bodies and senses. Sign-up today. Baby Explorer is Dec. 21 at 9:30 a.m. Advance registration is required.
Elf Games: Train to a 1st Class Elf. You’ve heard of reindeer games that help train Santa’s favorite animals, but now you can participate in Elf Games to train to be one of Santa’s Elves. Navigate your way throughout the museum and master all four challenges. These include an elf obstacle course to make sure that your Elf fitness levels are in check. Try a new present delivery method — catapulting packages. Next, experiment with robots to see if how they can be of assistance to Santa at our Elf Tech station. Once you have completed the challenges you will earn your very own Elf Badge! Elf Games is Dec. 21, 23, 26, 27, 28 and 30 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is included with admission.
New Year’s Noon. The biggest party of the year might just be the last. The museum opens at 10 a.m. to make crowns and noisemakers, then we’ll ring in the New Year at the stroke of noon with a ball drop and dance party. Kids don’t have to stay up until midnight to celebrate. Welcome the New Year, kid-style. The New Year’s Noon celebration is Dec. 31 starting at 10 a.m.; the ball drop takes place at noon, though the museum is open for play until 2 p.m. and is free for members and included with admission.
Hands-On Science: Awesome Igloos. Who knew there was science behind igloos? Explore how igloos work and use your engineering skills to build one. Thaw out with us as we discover igloos. This will take place Jan. 2, 3 and 4 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and extended hours on Jan. 3 from 5 to 8 p.m. for First Friday and is included with admission.
The museum will resume its regular operating schedule on Jan. 6.
Museum admission is free for members and children under 24 months. Regular admission is $8 for adults and children over 24 months. Families who participate in qualifying assistance programs can enroll in the Access Pass program, which allows them to visit the museum for $2 per family member per visit. To learn more about this program, visit thchildrensmuseum.com/join/accesspass.
For more details, visit thchildrensmuseum.com, emailinfo@terrehautechildrensmuseum.com or call 812-235-5548.
