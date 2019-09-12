The Daughters of the Nile invite all women to a tea party from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday in Zorah Shrine Center at 420 N. Seventh St. in Terre Haute.
Several flavored teas and finger foods will be served. Singer Richard Goodall will entertain.
Hats and gloves are requested but not required. Prizes for Funniest, Best and Most Sophisticated hats will be awarded.
Admission at the door is $12 per person with proceeds to benefit the Badoura Temple General Fund.
