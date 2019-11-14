BritBeat will perform at 7 p.m. CST Saturday in the Paris Center of Fine Arts at 14040 E. 1200th St., Paris, Illinois.
America’s premier tribute to The Beatles is a theatrical recreation concert celebrating the greatest rock and roll group of all time. It’s a trip back in time to Beatlemania.
BritBeat revives their look, their sound, their mannerisms, their accents, their costuming, their instrumentation and their vocal harmonies in the most authentic recreation.
The show is produced to feature a live concert through the ascending Beatles’ eras of music, including Ed Sullivan, Sgt. Pepper and Abbey Road, with retro costume and vintage instrument changes.
As well as musical, it is a visual, multimedia and theatrical concert experience that will appeal to audience members of all ages.
Tickets are available at pcofa.net or at Prospect Bank in Paris, the premier sponsor for the show.
