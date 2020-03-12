Dr. Brad Venable will present “Charting Past and Current Trends in Art Education” March 20 during a program hosted by the Alliance of the Swope.
The program starts with coffee at 10:45 a.m. in the Swope Art Museum, 25 S. Seventh St., followed by a brief business meeting at 11:15 and Venable’s speech at noon.
Venable earned his PhD at Purdue University and joined the art department at Indiana State University in 2002. His presentation will focus on the history of art education, the trends that alter that practice, and the curriculum that is a result of those forces.
Anyone can attend all events or just the program. Taking a brown bag lunch to the program is optional.
