Tea lovers are invited to join the Sisters of Providence of St. Mary-of-the-Woods for the upcoming “Sundays at the Woods: Tea Tasting.”
The event will take place from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 9 in the Foley Room at Providence Spirituality & Conference Center.
Join Sisters Jan Craven and Paula Damiano for the opportunity to learn more about tea and where it is grown worldwide. Enjoy trying several different types of tea and learn the art of brewing, the differences in tea cultures and new trends in tea.
Sister Paula said there will be at least six different teas set up for taste-testing.
“In the United States, we often plop a tea bag in some hot water and call it ‘tea,’” Sister Paula said. “But in other cultures, especially in Japan, tea is a ritual, a ceremony, a deliberate and mindful activity.
“And in England, as in some other European countries, afternoon tea – sometimes mistakenly called ‘high tea’ – is served with small sandwiches and other treats.”
Cost is $10, which includes tea and crumpets, and the registration deadline is Feb. 4.
To register visit Events.SistersofProvidence.org, call 812-535-2952 or email jfrost@spsmw.org.
