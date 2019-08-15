The St. George Style Show and Silent Auction promises food, fashion and fun on Aug. 22 in the St. George Social Center at 1900 S. Fourth St.
This year’s event, sponsored by the St. George Orthodox Church Ladies’ Society, is titled “Stepping Into Fall” and features hors d’oeuvres and a cash wine bar from 6 to 7 p.m. Hazel Marie will emcee the style show open to men as well as women of all ages.
Fashion collections from Stein Mart and Willow Tree Gift and Home in Terre Haute and from The Red Raccoon Boutique in Rockville will be modeled from 7 to 8 p.m. Results of the silent auction will be announced at 8 p.m.
Tickets are $22 per person, or $160 for a table of eight. Table placement to the stage will be determined by the numerical order of the purchase, so call the church at 812-232-5244 now to reserve a table for best possible seating.
For more event details, call Esther Simbol at 812-249-9247.
