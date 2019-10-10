The Daughters of the Nile of Zorah Shrine Temple are having a style show and dinner on Oct. 17 in the Zorah Shrine Center at 420 N. Seventh, St., Terre Haute.
A pork chop dinner starts at 5:30 p.m. and the style show featuring LulaRoe Fashions will begin at 6:30.
After the show, fashions will be available for viewing and purchase. There also will be door prizes and a silent auction.
Cost is $15. Tickets will be sold at the door.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.