Son of Merle Haggard brings tribute show to Terre Haute on Sept. 20

Marty Haggard, oldest son of legendary Merle Haggard, will perform “A Tribute to Merle Haggard, My Dad” at 7 p.m. Sept. 20 in Boot City Opry at 11800 S. U.S. 41.
Country music fans will have the chance to relive the life of Merle Haggard at a show filled with music and memories by Marty Haggard and his band.
Haggard, definitely a chip off the old block, is blessed with a golden voice and a true dedication to his music and career. He was privileged to be a part of his dad’s career and had the opportunity to meet many of the country greats. After touring with his father for some time, Haggard signed his own record contract and one of his first releases, “Trains Make Me Lonesome,” garnered him a nomination as best new male country artist. In 2010, he recorded a tribute album that consisted of 15 of his father’s classics. For two years Haggard performed his tribute show in Branson, Missouri, before taking the show on the road.
Since that time Haggard has been charming audiences with his stories and songs honoring the memory of one of country music’s greatest singer-songwriters.
Doors open at 6 p.m. Advance general admission tickets are $26 and are on sale now at martyhaggardtickets.com, by phone at 800-838-3006 and at the Boot City Opry, 812-299-8521. Tickets will be $30 at the door.
For more details on the Marty Haggard tribute tour, visit martyhaggardtickets.com or call 337-794-3113.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.