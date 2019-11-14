Solo show at Gaslight Art Colony opens Saturday

Gaslight Art Colony at Marshall, Illinois will showcase works by Terre Haute artist David Erickson at its November show. An opening reception is set for 5 to 8 p.m. CST on Saturday.
Erickson grew up in northern Wisconsin, attended and graduated from University of Wisconsin/Superior, receiving a bachelor of science degree in art education. From 1962-66 he taught kindergarten through 12th grade art in Colby Public Schools, Colby, Wisconsin.
In 1968 he received a master of fine arts degree in printmaking from Cranbrook Academy of Art in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, then taught printmaking, papermaking and drawing at Indiana State University in Terre Haute until retiring in 2002.
In addition to exhibiting his work locally, nationally and internationally Erickson has designed sets and artwork for Community Theatre of Terre Haute and Theater 7. (Spunk in 2017, Death of a Salesman in 2017 and Gospel of Everyman in 2018.)
In 2012 he designed and painted a 40- by 8-foot mural about the history of flight titled “Flightful Fantasy” for the Terre Haute Children’s Museum.
As a member of Watermark — a 16-member artist collective — he contributed three mosaic tile pieces to an installation on the banks of the Wabash River in Fairbanks Park which was dedicated in June 2013. In fall 2015 another Watermark piece, “Solar Sycamore,” was created and dedicated to honor the 25th anniversary of the ISU Recycle Center. The installation is at 11th and Chestnut streets in Terre Haute.
Erickson’s work ranges in size and media techniques from small wood engravings to a 40-foot long printed, segmented hanging piece titled “Ornithologists Necklace.”
He was acknowledged as a contributor to the growth of hand papermaking in America in “Handmade Papermaking Today” by Turner & Skiold ‘83, and included in “Contemporary American Printmakers” by Rooney & Standish 2014.
Patrons attending the opening reception will receive a coupon to the Main Street Supper Club in Marshall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.