Sisters to host Fall Farm Day on Sunday

Take the family to St. Mary-of-the-Woods on Sunday for Fall Farm Day at The Woods with the Sisters of Providence.
The event from 1 to 4 p.m. will include alpaca visits, children’s activities, hayrides, fiber demonstrations, farm and 4-H demonstrations and more.
Visitors will learn more about the history of farming at the Woods from 1840 to the present day, which has included dairy cows, a bakery and cannery, chickens, gardens and the alpacas.
Children’s activities will take place in the Foley Room at Providence Spirituality and Conference Center and will include coloring, painted tattoos and more.
The sisters’ Climate Change Task Force also will be on hand, offering a reduce, reuse and recycle puzzle.
At White Violet Center for Eco-Justice, an alpaca open house will include fiber demonstrations, 4-H Alpaca Club demonstrations and an alpaca photo booth.
WVC also will offer a hayride and tours of the farm, dairy and horse barn, chicken coop, garden, farm store and more – including stops at Providence Park, the Shell Chapel and the congregation cemetery.
A rock painting activity in conjunction with Terre Haute Rocks will take place at the WVC headquarters.
Snacks and refreshments will be free, provided by Providence Health Care, outside the Foley Room at the conference center.
Admission also is free, but donations will be accepted.
For more information, visit SistersofProvidence.org or email wvc@spsmw.org or call 812-535-2932.
