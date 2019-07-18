The Sisters of Providence summer used book sale, sponsored by Linden Leaf Gifts, is set for July 26 through Aug. 5.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day in The Foley Room of the Providence Spirituality and Conference Center at St. Mary-of-the-Woods.
This is the 16th year the sisters have conducted the sale. Categories include hardbacks, paperbacks, spirituality, Bibles, novels, history, children’s books, gardening, health and crafting.
Cost of each item will be by donation. All proceeds from the sale will benefit the Sisters of Providence mission and ministries.
For more information, contact Linden Leaf Gifts manager Ryan Sheehy at 812-535-2948 or lindenleafgifts@spsmw.org.
