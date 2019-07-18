The Sisters of Providence of St. Mary-of-the-Woods will host their 14th Hole-y-One Golf Scramble on Sept. 27 on the Hulman Links Golf Course at 990 Chamberlain St. in Terre Haute.
General Superior Sister Dawn Tomaszewski said the Terre Haute Convention and Visitors Bureau, specifically its executive director, David Patterson, helped bring back the scramble that was last played in 2015.
Space is limited, so all persons interested in playing in the event are encouraged to register as soon as possible. The registration deadline is Sept. 20. The scramble will begin with registration at 10:30 a.m., followed by lunch at 11. Tee times will begin at noon and the awards ceremony is set for 4:30 p.m.
Cost for a four-player team is $500, while the single player cost is $125. Cost for four-player team plus on-course recognition is $900, while cost for on-course recognition is $400. Teams can be all male or female or mixed.
The scramble will follow a format of the round of golf with the teams competing for the lowest score. Each team member will tee off and the best drive will then be selected. Play will continue through each hole with all team members playing from that spot. This process continues until the hole is completed.
Each player also can purchase a fun pack at the scramble for $20 per player. The fun pack includes two mulligans, a pick-a-putt and six raffle tickets.
In addition, door prizes donated by local community leaders will be handed out.
To register, call 812-535-2817, visit Golf.SistersofProvidence.org or email zpies@spsmw.org.
