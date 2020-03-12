The Sinfonietta Pops Orchestra will perform its “Our Town” concert, a musical partnership with the Vigo County Public Library’s 2020 NEA Big Read program, on Sunday.
The concert will begin at 2 p.m. in the Cecilian Auditorium at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College. Free copies of the book will be distributed. Admission is $10 for adults; $5, students; free for ages 10 or younger. Tickets will be available at the door.
Narrator Tom Rosnowski is a songwriter, performer, author and singer who expresses himself in a variety of forms including music, the printed word, broadcast media and film. He is widely known for his original songs and PBS radio shows — “Hometown,” which focuses on Terre Haute in the year 1927, and his current show, “Porchlight.” He also is author of “An American Hometown, Terre Haute, 1927,” published by the IU Press.
Music director James Chesterson chose music for the concert that would relate to “Our Town of Terre Haute,” particularly pieces that celebrate the history of railroads and rivers, prominent features of Terre Haute past and present. The concert begins with the Aaron Copeland serene and tranquil score to the movie, “Our Town.”
“John Henry,” also by Copland, is a ballad about the enduring legend of John Henry, a railroad laborer and his contest with a steam driving machine to drill holes in rock for explosives. Another railroad song is “The Great Locomotive Chase” by Robert W. Smith, which relates the daring raid by Union Army volunteers to take over the railroad engine, “The General,” and race north to Chattanooga and create as much destruction as possible.
Spoon River may not be the Wabash River but it is a real river in northern Illinois and the subject of a series of poems by James Lee Masters, “The Spoon River Anthology.” Composer Percy Aldridge Grainger is known for his use of folk tunes in his compositions and based his 1930 composition “Spoon River” on the book.
Morton Gould composed music for the movies, Broadway and conducted symphony orchestras all over the world. His Terre Haute connection is that he was a guest conductor at ISU in 1965 for a series featuring prominent composers invited to the campus by the Sinfonietta’s founder Dr. Earl Melendy. Included in that 1965 concert was Gould’s “American Salute.”
“A Salute to the Big Bands” recognizes the Big Band era, roughly 1930s to 1950s. As Terre Haute was the Crossroads of America many bands, traveling by train, performed in Terre Haute theaters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.