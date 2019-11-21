Sinfonietta Pops Orchestra to perform holiday show

The Sinfonietta Pops Orchestra’s “The Most Happy Season” concert will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Cecilian Auditorium at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College.
This concert, also known as the “Sock” concert, is an opportunity for the Sinfonietta to receive new pairs of socks from the audience to distribute at 14th and Chestnut Community Center in Terre Haute and Providence Pantry in West Terre Haute.
St. Nicholas will arrive at intermission to welcome everyone and present small gifts to the children. In addition, everyone can enjoy free punch and cookies during intermission.
Rondrell Moore, co-anchor of News Ten and News 10 Nightwatch at WTHI-TV, will narrate the concert of traditional Christmas music as well as some selections that may become new favorites.
A selection of Christmas songs everyone remembers is in “Christmas Festival,” an arrangement by Leroy Anderson that includes “Joy to the World,” “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen,” “Good King Wenceslaus,” “Hark, the Herald Angels Sing,” “The First Noel,” “Silent Night” and “Jingle Bells.”
The 1947 film “Miracle on 34th St.” has become a perennial favorite. There have been four remakes of the movie, a Broadway Show, radio theater presentations and three TV productions. In 1994, the Miracle was remade for theatrical release with Sir Richard Attenborough in the role of Kris Kringle. Noted American composer Bruce Broughton wrote the music for the 1994 film and the orchestra will perform the “Overture to Miracle on 34th St.”
“Karelia Suite” by Finnish composer Jean Sibelius is not Christmas music but it was premiered in Helsinki on Nov. 23,1893. The suite is part of a larger work called “Karelia Music,” which consists of eight movements, ending with what is now the “Finnish National Anthem.”
Music director James Chesterson said that each concert this year will include a work by Ludwig von Beethoven in recognition of the 250th anniversary of his birth. Beethoven is rightly considered a giant in musical history and a crucial figure in the transition between the Classical and Romantic periods. Rodney Foster, assistant conductor, will lead the orchestra in this “Beethoven Suite,” arranged by Tom Clark.
Admission fees for the concert are $10 for adults, $5 for students and free for age 10 and younger. Tickets can be purchased at the door.
