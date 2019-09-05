The Terre Haute Sinfonietta Pops Orchestra will begin rehearsals for the 2019-2020 season on Monday at 7 p.m. in the Cecilian Auditorium at St. Mary -of-the-Woods College Music. Director James N. Chesterson welcomes all returning orchestra members and invites new string players to join the group.
There are no auditions required. However, musicians are expected to have a minimum of high school competency on their instruments.
All concerts of the season will be held in the Cecilian Auditorium at St. Mary of the Woods College. The first concert will be held on Oct. 13 at 2 p.m.
The theme is Hallowe’en and the orchestra will be rehearsing some exciting music, including Highlights from Wicked, Phantom of the Opera, A Rockin’ Halloween, The Sorcerer’s Apprentice and Witchcraft.
The annual Christmas concert will be on Nov. 23, also at 2 p.m. This concert will feature new and traditional Christmas music.
St. Nicholas will be there to greet old and young and distribute small gifts. Homemade cookies and punch are free at intermission.
This concert is also known as the ‘sock’ concert as the orchestra asks the audience to join in the spirit of the season and bring a new pair of socks to the concert to share with those in need.
The spring concerts are scheduled for March 15, 2020, and April 19, 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.