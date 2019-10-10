Hallowe’en as it is known today has a very long and convoluted history with both pagan and religious influences. The Terre Haute Sinfonietta Pops Orchestra has chosen to explore the concept of “The Triumph of Good Over Evil” in a variety of musical styles at its first concert of the season on Sunday. All concerts begin at 2 p.m. in the Cecilian Auditorium at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College.
Dr. Patricia McIntyre will narrate the concert beginning with a brief look at the origins of Hallowe’en.
McIntyre received her Ph.D. in social ethics from the University of Southern California. She was assistant professor of philosophy and religion on the faculty at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College and also taught in the Corrections Education and Campus programs at Indiana State University. She conducts retreats and seminars on issues including separation of church and state, ethics in society and ecumenical dialogue.
Although music for this program is related to the Halloween theme, music director James N. Chesterson and the Sinfonietta are aware that this is the 250th anniversary of the birth of Ludwig van Beethoven, one of the most famous composers of all time. This season, Sinfonietta will play some of Beethoven’s smaller scale compositions, beginning with the Overture from “Egmont” at Sunday’s concert.
The witches may have their wild dance but the church bells are heard at dawn in “A Night on Bald Mountain” by Russian composer Modest Mussorgsky. Some in the audience may recognize the music from the animated film sequence in the Walt Disney film “Fantasia.”
John Williams fans will enjoy excerpts from two of his most famous film scores. “Harry Potter Symphonic Suite” lends its own brand of wizardry and magic while “The Empire Strikes Back” will please followers of the Star Wars movies.
“Danse Macabre” was originally written as an art song for voice and piano but reworked by French composer Charles-Camille Saint-Saens into a tone poem for solo violin. According to legend, Death appears at midnight every year on Halloween and calls forth the dead from their graves to dance for him while he plays his fiddle. Skeletons dance until the rooster crows at dawn when they return to their graves until the next year. The piece opens with a harp striking a single note — D — 12 times.
Naturals for this concert also include “Selections from The Phantom of the Opera,” “Rockin’ Hallowe’en,” “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice” and “Highlights from Wicked.”
Tickets can be purchased at the door: adults, $10; students, $5; ages 10 and younger, free.
