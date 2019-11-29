Show to bring action, adventure to Rose-Hulman

A scheming elf steals Santa’s “nice” list, leading another elf, a brave little girl and a tiny mouse on a harrowing adventure to save Christmas for kids everywhere in “Twas the Night before Christmas,” coming to Rose-Hulman’s Hatfield Hall, at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6.
Kids and grownups alike will love this action-packed holiday comedy, penned by award-winning playwright Ken Ludwig. The story includes a trip to the North Pole, a perilous plane ride, a sword fight and even a lively hip-hop number. The whole family will love the colorful sets, unexpected plot twists, slapstick humor and fast-paced excitement as Christmas cheer hangs in the balance.
“This is a great new holiday adventure that offers something for everyone in the family to enjoy,” said Dan Tryon, director of student performing arts and manager of Hatfield Hall.
“Twas the Night before Christmas,” first performed in 2011, is Ludwig’s first foray into children’s theater. His resume includes many award-winning Broadway hits, including “Lend Me a Tenor” and “Moon Over Buffalo.”
Tickets are $30 for adults and $20 for those under 18. They can be purchased at hatfieldhall.com, by calling 812-877-8544 or visiting the Hatfield Hall ticket desk from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. When not sold out, tickets can also be purchased at the door up to one hour before the start of the show.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.