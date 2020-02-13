A “Fiber, Fabric and Quilt” show will open Sunday in the Sullivan Area Art Guild Gallery at 16 S. Court St. on the west side of the square in Sullivan.
The show includes hand-stitched and machine-worked quilts, wall hangings, needlepoint, crochet and knitted works by area artisans. Other features are the felted fox, and thread paintings.
The opening reception from 1 to 3 p.m. includes a program, “Quilt Stories,” at 2 p.m. by quilters Yvonne Morrissey and Mary Auten.
Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday. Special days and times can be arranged. For more details call Sharon Hawk at 812-243-1039.
