All art lovers who have a desire to re-charge their creativity are invited to join the Art and Soul Creation Guild, sponsored by the Sisters of Providence of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods.
The guild began meeting in October and the second session is scheduled for Nov. 6 and repeated on Nov. 7. New members can join at any time. The topic for November is “More wonders of water-based medium.”
Sister Rosemary Schmalz will facilitate each event. These guild sessions, at least for the first six months, will have a structure. Each session will begin with a short exercise for the purpose of stirring up one’s creative juices. This will be followed by time for members to work in whatever direction they feel led to go. Further, the participants will be guided in seeing how their practice of art can help them develop a more contemplative stance in their lives.
All sessions are offered twice, on the first Wednesday of the month, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., and repeated on the first Thursday of the month, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. However, the sessions in January will take place on the second Wednesday and Thursday.
The guild is open to all regardless of art expertise. “The only criteria is that you must be comfortable working independently for a portion of each session,” Sister Rosemary said.
To attend any or all of the sessions, one must become a guild member. To become a guild member, call Jeanne Frost at 812-535-2952, email jfrost@spsmw.org or visit Events.SistersofProvidence.org.
An annual membership fee to the Art and Soul Creation Guild is $30 and each session that a member attends will cost $5.
