Screening, conversation with cast members of Napoleon Dynamite

The indie film Napoleon Dynamite is coming to the Indiana University Auditorium for a special viewing of the film and a talk-back with fan-favorite cast members. Napoleon Dynamite: A Conversation with Jon Heder, Efren Ramirez, and Jon Gries will take place April 3 at 7:30 p.m.
This evening will include a full screening of Napoleon Dynamite followed by a freewheeling, moderated discussion with cast members Jon Heder (Napoleon Dynamite), Efren Ramirez (Pedro), and Jon Gries (Uncle Rico). James Shanahan, the Dean of The Media School at IU, will serve as moderator for the cast.
Napoleon Dynamite was made nearly 16 years ago. Since then much has changed; but the characters, as enduring as they are endearing, have stayed in viewers’ hearts. The story, and more importantly the dialogue, makes Napoleon Dynamite one of the most quoted movies since its release in 2004.
A limited number of VIP tickets are available for this event. These include the opportunity to have a meet and greet with all three cast members. VIP ticket holders will also receive a signed poster from the actors and premium seating.
Tickets start at $24 for IU Bloomington students (with a valid ID) and $29 for the general public, on sale now. Limited VIP tickets are also available for $132.50.
For more information on this performance and the IU Auditorium 2019–2020 season, visit IUauditorium.com. Tickets may be purchased online at IUauditorium.com, in person at the IU Auditorium Box Office, as well as through Ticketmaster.com. The IU Auditorium Box Office is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
