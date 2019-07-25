Calvary Temple Church in Terre Haute will host a “Saturday in the Park” event this weekend in Gilbert Park at 14th Street and Wabash Avenue.
The afternoon of caring and sharing will feature free musical entertainment from 2 to 6 p.m.
Artists include the Times of Refreshing Choir, L.G. Wise, River Community Choir, Bornie McCargo and others.
Free food and drinks will be provided by Covenant Cooperative Ministries.
For more details, contact Bornie McCargo at 812-264-4578 or Bettie McCargo at 812-841-6227.
