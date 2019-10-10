Sassafras Ridge Artisans of Parke County will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day of the Covered Bridge Festival, scheduled Friday through Oct. 20.
The SRA barn is two miles south of Rockville on the Bridgeton Road.
Seventeen or more artists and craft persons will show and/or demonstrate their skills. Parke County author Mike Lunsford will do readings from his various books both weekends during the festival.
On Sunday, the Coon Holler Kids will sing and play from 2 to 4 p.m. and on Monday, the Celtic Women will provide entertainment. The Note-ables will stop by the evening of Oct. 19 and South Vermillion High School Jazz Band will play from 4 to 6 p.m. on Oct. 20.
Throughout the festival there will be a bonfire on site for all to sit and enjoy conversation and companionship.
Parking is available across the road from the barn. If walking is difficult, a golf cart ride is available to and from the barn.
Visit Sassafras Ridge Artisans on Facebook for biographies and pictures of each of the artists and craft persons presenting this year.
For more details call Judy and Phil Ohmit at 765-569-7911.
