Breathtaking stunts, magic, illusions and all the Christmas glitter and lights everyone loves about the season will illuminate Indiana State University’s Tilson Auditorium stage on Dec. 10. Santa’s Circus, presented by the Terre Haute Savings Bank, will be a great way to celebrate the holidays.
The performance, sponsored by Duke Energy, is a spectacular Christmas-themed production with stunts, amazing skills, magic, illusions and comedy that will be fun for the whole family. The set will be beautifully decorated for Christmas and the audience will be able to meet some favorite holiday characters and write a letter to Santa. The show includes dancers, jugglers, tightrope walkers, contortionists, magicians, comedians and clowns.
Santa’s Circus is the story of an orphaned girl who has stopped believing in Christmas and is taken on an adventure to the North Pole where she learns the spirit of Christmas never disappears for those who believe. Along the way she meets new friends like snowmen, penguins, angels, reindeer, toy soldiers and of course, Santa.
The show begins at 7:30 p.m., and there will be a special pre-event before the show for ticket holders beginning at 6:30 p.m. in the Heritage Ballroom at Tilson. The pre-event will feature pictures with Santa, Christmas carols, a Toys for Tots drive and refreshments.
Tickets range from $27 to $29 for adults, $24 to $26 for ISU faculty and staff, and $5 for youth. They can be purchased at ticketmaster.com, by phone at 877-ISU-TIXS, or at the Hulman Center ticket office (in Tirey Hall T150).
