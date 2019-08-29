Hotel California, a Salute to the Eagles, will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 24 in Tilson Auditorium at Indiana State University. It is the first show of the 2019 Performing Arts Series.
For more than two decades, Hotel California has touched the hearts of fans all over the world by reproducing the Grammy award-winning sounds of the Eagles. See how a spirited blend of originality and the pursuit of excellence have taken Hotel California to a level of international recognition normally reserved only for gold and platinum recording artists.
This dynamic show incorporates their very vocal harmony and authentic instrumentation, including all specialty instruments in a stage spectacle that is both modern and exciting. Each concert presents an exciting showcase of The Eagles mega-hits such as “Take it Easy,” “Heartache Tonight” and, of course, “Hotel California,” as well as selected titles from the solo works of Don Henley, Glen Frey and Joe Walsh.
There will be a pre-event prior to the performance for ticket holders the night of the show. The pre-event will feature some fun entertainment related to the show along with refreshments and begins at 6:30 p.m. in the Heritage Ballroom.
Tickets for Hotel California go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Adult ticket prices range from $27 to $29, faculty and staff tickets are $24 to $26 and youth (ages 2 through 12) tickets are $5. ISU students are admitted for free with a valid ISU ID. To purchase tickets call 877-ISU-TIXS, or visit ticketmaster.com or the ISU Hulman Center (temporarily located in room 150 of Tirey Hall).
For more information, visit hulmancenter.org.
