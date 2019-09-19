The first show in Indiana State University’s 2019 Performing Arts Series will take the audience on a trip down a dark desert highway.
They might even feel the cool wind in their hair during Hotel California, a Salute to the Eagles at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Tilson Auditorium on campus.
For more than two decades, Hotel California has touched the hearts of fans all over the world by faithfully and accurately reproducing the Grammy award-winning sounds of the Eagles. A blend of originality and the pursuit of excellence has taken Hotel California to a level of international recognition normally reserved only for gold and platinum recording artists.
This dynamic, show incorporates their own vocal harmony, and authentic instrumentation, including all specialty instruments. Each concert presents a showcase of the Eagles mega-hits such as “Take it Easy,” “Heartache Tonight” and “Hotel California,” as well as selected titles from the solo works of Don Henley, Glen Frey and Joe Walsh.
There will be a pre-event prior to the performance for ticket holders the night of the show. The pre-event begins at 6:30 p.m. in the Heritage Ballroom and will feature some entertainment related to the show along with refreshments.
Tickets for Hotel California are on sale now. Adult ticket prices range from $27 to $29, faculty and staff tickets are $24 to $26 and youth (ages 2 to 12) tickets are $5. ISU students are admitted for free with a valid ISU ID.
To purchase tickets call 877-ISU-TIXS, visit ticketmaster.com, or stop into the ISU Hulman Center box office temporarily moved to Room 150 in Tirey Hall. For more information, visit hulmancenter.org.
