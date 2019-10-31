Terre Haute’s First Hungarian Working Men’s Benefit and Death Society has added Hungarian chili to the offerings at its annual Christmas rummage sale on Saturday in Hungarian Hall.
Sale items include a large assortment of household items, clothes, toys, books and electronics, as well as Christmas decorations, lights and other Christmas-themed items. Another feature of this sale is a section of unused, high quality items that are suitable for Christmas gift-giving.
New merchandise will be added for a second sale on Nov. 9. Doors open at 8 a.m. both days and bargains continue until noon.
Hungarian Hall is at North 22nd and Linden streets (one block south of Maple Avenue).
