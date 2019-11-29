RumbleTown to perform Saturday at Rose-Hulman

RumbleTown is the featured band at the National Crossroads Bluegrass and Acoustic Music Association bluegrass jam set for 7 p.m. Saturday in Moench Hall at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.
“Like the town above the coal mines could feel the earth shake, you know when you hear RumbleTown,” says the band’s bio. “You can feel it.”
Formed in 2019, RumbleTown is quickly making its mark on bluegrass. The band blends young, fresh and talented instrumentalists with seasoned veterans.
Borrowing from the past, RumbleTown’s youth has the ability to merge the old with the new, creating a dynamic sound.
RumbleTown consists of Amie Denman Lauderbaugh, vocals; Sam Lauderbaugh, bass; Emma Lauderbaugh, fiddle and vocals; Luke Lovejoy, guitar and vocals; Dara Denman, mandolin and vocals and Calib Smith, banjo and vocals.
The event is free and open to performers and spectators.
For more information, call 812-877-3382.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.