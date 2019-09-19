Cadets of the Wabash Battalion invites the Terre Haute community, the Wabash Valley, and beyond to support future Army officers by participating in the Rosie 5K, an annual event for avid runners, and walkers, alike. The goal is to bring the community together to raise awareness and support for the ROTC program.
This year’s Rosie 5K will begin at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 5 in the parking lot between the stadium and Student Recreation Center at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, 5500 Wabash Ave.
Trophies will be awarded to the top three finishers in each age category (under 18,19 to 30, 31 to 55, and 55 and older) and the first 150 finishers will receive a finisher medal.
Tickets can be purchased for $25 online or the day of the race; but only participants registered before Sept. 28 will receive the free, annual T-shirt. Registration the day of the race will be $30 and will open at 7 a.m. For more information, visit https://www.rosie5kfunrun.com or contact JJ Faught at 812-298-6069 or faughtjj@rose-hulman.edu.
This event is the cadets’ main source of financial support to pay for cadet-organized special events. Proceeds this year will go toward funding Best Ranger teams, German Proficiency badge, Norwegian Foot March, Fall/Spring Field Training Exercises, as well as the end of the year dining out banquet.
The Wabash Battalion was founded on Feb. 15, 1919, to provide the U.S. Army with technically proficient officers. It is made up of cadets from Rose-Hulman, Indiana State and DePauw universities, University of Southern Indiana, University of Evansville, Vincennes University and Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College.
