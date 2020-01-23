Rose-Hulman hosting bluegrass jam, featuring Firebox

Firebox will be the featured band at the National Crossroads Bluegrass and Acoustic Music Association bluegrass jam set for 7 p.m. Saturday in Moench Hall at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.
All musicians are encouraged to bring an acoustic instrument and jam in the halls. Admission is free.
Founded in 2008, Firebox specializes in the traditional bluegrass sound, styled after the bands of the late-1940s, 1950s and 1960s. Based out of Central Illinois, Firebox is currently performing in the local and regional area to introduce bluegrass to a new generation and preserve a sound that is slowly being lost to more modern genres.
The band members pride themselves in the professional attitude they take toward the music and their performance, wearing suits and ties just as they would have done in Bill Monroe’s Bluegrass Boys. Each show has a variety of songs to showcase each member’s talents. Exciting solos, three- and four-part harmonies and a little bit of bluegrass history make for an entertaining and enjoyable performance.
Musical influences include greats such as Jimmy Martin, The Stanley Brothers, Bill Monroe, Reno & Smiley, J.D. Crowe, Jim & Jesse, Flatt and Scruggs, and more.
For more event details, call 812-877-3382.
