At the Terre Haute Children’s Museum Ropes and Recreation Camp, scheduled 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Aug. 2, campers will learn about the way their bodies move and why it’s important to keep them healthy and strong. They also will learn why balance and center of gravity are both important aspects of physical fitness.
In addition, campers will have a chance to swing to new heights on the Ropes Challenge Course. Staff will discuss Newton’s laws of motion and how they relate to the Ropes Challenge Course. Campers must be more than 48 inches tall to participate.
Trained and experienced educators provide a blend of educational and interactive play experiences for all children during camp.
This camp includes hands-on activities such as balancing a hammer on the edge of a table, using the FIT Gym to understand the five elements of physical fitness, and brain games to keep our minds healthy. Playtime in the museum, daily snacks, camp T-shirt and time on the Ropes Challenge Course are all part of the camp.
Summer camp at the museum is $115 for members and $125 for non-members per week.
Spots are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis. Sign up at https://thchildrensmuseum.com/camps. Scholarships are available by visiting https://thchildrensmuseum.com/wp-content/uploads/scholarship-form-17.pdf.
The Terre Haute Children’s Museum is at Eighth Street and Wabash Avenue. For more details, visit thchildrensmuseum.com, email info@terrehautechildrensmuseum.com or call 812-235-5548.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.