The seventh annual Chet Kingery Memorial Bluegrass Festival will be Aug. 31 at The Great Pumpkin Patch in rural Arthur, Illinois.
The combination of talent from award-winning international and nationally-known groups to local entertainment is sure to please all ages. All the bands will perform a mix of traditional and bluegrass/gospel music from noon until 10 p.m. CDT.
Scheduled performers include musician-songwriter Jack Shannon and his band from Rockville, Indiana, the opening act for Seldom Scene, Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, Art Stevenson & High Water, and host band Mackville.
Seldom Scene has been performing in the bluegrass circuit in the United States and abroad since 1971 and have claim ranging from Grammy nominations to IBMA wins.
Many distinguished members have come and gone to form acclaimed bands of their own and they still carry on the tradition and talent that has brought them to fame throughout the years.
The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys are a high-energy and hard driving traditional bluegrass band who are the 2018 IBMA Emerging Artist of the Year award winner and a 2019 nominee for Song of the Year for, “Next Train South.”
They have made an impressive start as their fan base and popularity has taken them all over the United States and Europe. Their record label, Rounder Records, quoted them as “a band that cuts right through the noise of the world and speaks plainly to the soul.” Art Stevenson & High Water from Wisconsin are a husband-and-wife duo along with their band members who deliver heart-filled sounds that resonate everywhere they travel in the Midwest.
John Wheat and Phil Harrison will accompany him to bring you delightful music to start out the festival.
Mackville is the host band and in charge of bringing this festival to life.
They are a local/regional group who bring their unique acoustic sound by alternating vocal leads with strong harmonies. They play a variety of traditional bluegrass music and gospel hymns.
Jack Shannon Band will take the stage at noon, followed by Mackville at 1 p.m., Art Stevenson & High Water at 2 p.m., Po’ Ramblin’ Boys at 3 p.m., Supper Break at 4 p.m., Mackville again at 5 p.m., Art Stevenson & High Water at 6 p.m., Seldom Scene at 7 p.m., Po’ Ramblin’ Boys at 8:30 p.m.
There will be jamming throughout the festival as well as workshops by other regional performers in the old schoolhouse just east of the main stage.
The workshop schedule includes Banjo with Mike Fulkerson, (member of Kings Highway Band from Missouri) at 2 p.m., songwriting with Jack Shannon at 3 p.m., Guitar with Tom Faux titled “Improvising Around The Edges of Fiddle Tunes” (ethnomusicologist at Illinois State University and manager of the Community Center for the Arts, Urbana, Illinois) at 4 p.m., Fiddle with Ron Stewart (member of Seldom Scene) at 5 p.m., Mandolin with CJ Lewandowski (member of The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys) at 6 p.m.
The Great Pumpkin Patch is at 1749A E. County Road 1900 North in Arthur, and is a perfect setting for an outdoor bluegrass festival.
Nestled in the heart of Illinois Amish Country, this working farmstead contains over 200 acres where they raise pumpkins and other varieties of gourds and squash.
The Great Pumpkin Patch hosts a bakery, a sweet shop, gift shops, stage area, food court, farm animals, pumpkin patch and many other fun activities with plenty of room to explore and enjoy outdoor country life and listen to the best of bluegrass and gospel music. There is handicap parking and assistance will be available. A huge tent will be secured in case of rain. Take lawn chairs and settle in under the shade.
This is a family friendly event. General admission is $25 for adults; children 16 and under admitted free. Advance online tickets for $20 are available at the website below.
For more information on the festival, visit mackvillebluegrass.com or call Terry Schlabach at 217-460-1439.
