“The best thing that’s happened to honky tonk and rockabilly piano playing since Jerry Lee Lewis” is scheduled to perform at 7 p.m. Saturday in Boot City Opry at 11904 U.S. 41, south of Terre Haute.
The phrase has been used to describe the wild piano pounding rock-n-roll talent of a young man from Cincinnati, Ohio.
Take the 1957 hands of Jerry Lee Lewis, the 1957 look of Elvis Presley, and the raw energy of both artists and you get a piano pumpin’, thumpin’ rockabilly kid named Blair Carman.
From the honky tonkin’ songs of Hank Williams, to the rock-n-rollin’ hits of Jerry Lee Lewis, Elvis Presley and Carl Perkins, a Blair Carman show is guaranteed to leave the audience wanting more.
General and reserved tickets are $15 and $20 respectively. For more details call 812-299-8521.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.