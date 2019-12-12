Spotlight Premier Entertainment LLC will present “Cash, The Killer & The King” on Saturday in Boot City Opry at 11904 S. U.S. 41 in Terre Haute.
The 7 p.m. performance will take the audience on a journey to the greatest era in Rock ‘n’ Roll music when Jerry Lee Lewis, Elvis Presley and Johnny Cash came to Memphis, Tenn. to record at a small, yet unknown record label. These iconic legends will come alive in concert just as they did in their prime.
The evening includes a variety of classic songs, such as “That’s All Right,” “Blue Suede Shoes,” “Hound Dog,” “Heartbreak Hotel,” “It’s Now or Never,” “Great Balls of Fire,” “High School Confidential,” “Crazy Arms,” “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On,” “Folsom Prison Blues,” “Walk the Line,” “Ring of Fire” and more.
General admission is $15.
