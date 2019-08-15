Horror icon and heavy metal mastermind Rob Zombie is unleashing “3 From Hell” on big screens across the U.S. as a follow-up to “House of 1,000 Corpses” and “The Devil’s Rejects,” and the latest installment in the blood-soaked Firefly family trilogy.
Night one, moviegoers will see a special video introduction from Zombie with the first 50 attendees at each theater receiving an exclusive poster (while supplies last). Night two, audiences will see nearly 30-minute behind-the-scenes look at the making of the film. Night three, moviegoers will see a double feature including “3 From Hell” and “The Devil’s Rejects.”
“3 From Hell” will be playing at AMC Terre Haute 12 at 3153 3rd Pl in Terre Haute on Sept. 16, 17 and 18 at 7 p.m. each night.
Tickets for “3 From Hell” are now available at www.FathomEvents.com and box offices.
