Boot City Opry opens it’s fall season on Saturday with the River City Boys show at 7 p.m.
Throughout the evening, the River City Boys will present a salute to the music of the Statler Brothers, including songs such as “Elizabeth,” “Flowers on the wall,” “Do you Remember” and more.
Tickets are still available. Call the Boot City Opry office at 812-299-8521 to reserve or purchase tickets at the door the night of the show. Doors open at 6 p.m.
Future fall shows include the Lloyd Wood show, Mary Pfeifer, Patsy Cline Tribute, The Diamonds, the currently popular Wilson Fairchild, and an exciting Motown presentation by The Spaniels with Greta Pope.
