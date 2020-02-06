A membership show by River City Art Association is on display now through Sunday in the Carolyn Toops Gallery at Community Theatre of Terre Haute.
CT provides several opportunities throughout the year for theater-goers to view new works by area artists.
The current art exhibit during the musical of “The Drowsy Chaperone” includes artwork by RCAA members Edith and Richard Acton, Bob DeFrance, Sandy Fisher, Valerie Funk, Monty “Indiana” Jones, Marcia Norman, Elise Spaid-Roberts, Todd Stokes, Sheila K. Ter Meer and Thomas Wright.
CT is at South 25th and Washington streets. For more details on performances visit CTTH.org or call 812-232-7172.
