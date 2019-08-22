Rock and country music legends, acrobatic dancers, magicians and comedians are just a few of the show-stopping performers coming to Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology’s Hatfield Hall Theater as part of the 2019-20 Performing Arts Series.
The season kicks off Sept. 5 with comedian Brian Regan, whom Vanity Fair has called “the funniest comedian alive.” On Sept. 21, rock ‘n’ roll legend Dennis DeYoung, a founder and former lead singer of Styx, will bring his new band, The Grand Illusion, on a tour celebrating the 40th anniversary of such hit songs as “Lady,” “Come Sail Away” and “Show Me the Way.”
Other acts this fall will include Britain’s Champions of Magic (Oct. 17) and Pilobolus – Shadowland, the New Adventure (Oct. 26), which combines acrobatics and the style of Cirque du Soleil in a remarkable dance sensation.
On Nov. 7, Tony Award-winning “Once: The Musical” hits the Hatfield Hall stage, telling the story of a Dublin street musician and the woman who inspires him to pursue his dream.
The hits will continue into the new year, starting with Jazz sensation Lindsey Webster (Jan. 10) and Neil Berg’s 50 Years of Rock-N-Roll tribute show (Jan. 24).
The Russian National Ballet returns to perform the timeless classic “Swan Lake” (Feb. 5) and Japanese artists present the high-energy percussion artistry of “Tao: Drumheart” (March 17).
The season will close with a pair of big-name country/bluegrass shows in the spring, featuring Grammy Award-winning Dailey and Vincent (April 23) and the Country Music Hall of Fame group, The Oak Ridge Boys, who are providing two shows (May 9).
“We often think of Rose-Hulman as a place for science, engineering and math, but the arts are very important to the institute as well,” said Dan Tryon, manager of Hatfield Hall and director of student performing arts. “Rose-Hulman wants to help Terre Haute be a great place to live and work, with world class culture and entertainment.”
This season also features three delightful family shows: Lightwire Theatre’s Dino Light (Sept. 28); “Twas the Night Before Christmas,” presented by a touring group (Dec. 6); and Erth’s Prehistoric Dinosaur Aquarium Adventure (Feb. 8).
More show information and tickets are available at hatfieldhall.com. The Hatfield Hall ticket desk is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and, when tickets are available, one hour before each show. The ticket office telephone number is 812-877-8544.
2019-20 Rose-Hulman Performing Arts Series
• Brian Regan, Sept. 5, 7:30 p.m.
• Dennis DeYoung, Sept. 21, 7:30 p.m.
• Lightwire Theatre: Dino Light!, Sept. 28, 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.
• Champions of Magic, Oct. 17, 7:30 p.m.
• Pilobolus: Shadowland the New Adventure, Oct. 26, 7:30 p.m.
• “Once: The Musical,” Nov. 7, 7:30 p.m.
• “Twas the Night Before Christmas,” Dec. 6, 7:30 p.m.
• Lindsey Webster, Jan. 10, 7:30 p.m.
• Neil Berg – 50 Years of Rock-N-Roll, Jan. 24, 7:30 p.m.
• Russian National Ballet, “Swan Lake,” Feb. 5, 7:30 p.m.
• Erth’s Prehistoric Dinosaur Aquarium Adventure, Feb. 8, 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.
• Tao: Drumheart, March 17, 7:30 p.m.
• Dailey and Vincent, April 23, 7:30 p.m.
• Oak Ridge Boys, May 9, 2:30 and 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.