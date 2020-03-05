The Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra managed to capture perfectly the rare charm and quaint gentility of its theme for Saturday’s concert, “Downton Abbey: Beautiful Music from the Era and Popular Television Show.”
The namesake British television series, which ran domestically on PBS’ Masterpiece anthology from 2011-2016, focused on life in a sprawling English manor house during Britain’s Post-Edwardian era. Weaving storylines from both the aristocratic Crawley family and the estate’s domestic servants, the award-winning show became an international phenomenon due to its wit, beauty and emotional range. Those sentiments were echoed perfectly by both the THSO’s musical selection and performance Saturday evening.
Gentle pastorals vibrantly represented the verdant British countryside, breezy waltzes set the scene beautifully for an opulent evening in the grand ballroom of a palatial British estate, and Irish jigs fondly illustrated the salt-of-the-earth working class.
The intimate confines of Rose-Hulman’s Hatfield Hall lent a cozy warmth to the occasion of the orchestra’s smaller piano-and-strings-only cadre. After setting the tone for the evening with a suite from the requisite title theme, the 22-string orchestra under the direction of artistic director and conductor David Bowden went on to showcase music composed during the time of the series’ setting (roughly 1912-1925), along with a couple of pieces produced earlier that could easily have found play at a ballroom soirée of the period.
Marking the vast range with which music — and a single composer — can effectively span, Bowden selected a pair of contrasting pieces performed successively. The delicate sophistication of Edward Elgar’s Serenade for Strings, with its final sweet strains evaporating as faintly as a wispy morning mist, was followed by Elgar’s famed Pomp and Circumstance, performed as it never is at any graduation ceremony; playful rather than sober, it was more effervescent frolic than the staid and stoic mainstay the piece has conventionally become.
Concertmaster Daniel Aizenshtadt’s impressive solo performance of Heinrich Ernst’s “Variations on The Last Rose of Summer” was a masterfully dexterous interpretation of an Irish jig. Its playful brilliance at times drew audible admiration from the rapt audience mid-performance — glee in the form of irrepressible giggles at Aizenshtadt’s flawless execution of the infamously difficult set — before finally breaking into rapturous applause following the piece’s extended faint final note.
Another solo spotlight set principal cellist SeungAh Hong front and center for a deeply moving performance of Spanish composer Pablo Casals’ lovely “Song of the Birds.” Setting up the piece, Bowden shared that principal second violinist Paul Roby had the extraordinary experience to witness Casals play the piece in person at the Kennedy White House in 1961. Roby at the time was a member of an Air Force strings ensemble which occasionally played at dinners and programs at the Presidential residence. Hong’s exquisite performance was evocatively beautiful, a dream from which one is disappointed to awaken.
High praise prefaced the orchestra’s rendition of Ralph Vaughan Williams’ “Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis,” a piece which Bowden personally assessed as “one of the most beautiful pieces written by anyone at any time anywhere — in my opinion.”
Seemingly out of place within the evening’s motif, yet true to its early 20th-century English origins, the contemplative, atmospheric 15-minute work was cause for the orchestra to divide with nine musicians temporarily moving to available chairs on one side of the stage. Written solely for strings, “Fantastia” features a trio of ensembles, one being a quartet within one of the larger groups that rises occasionally, only to return to unison. The cellos and basses laid rich, deep underpinnings for the soaring, sweeping strains of the violins and violas — an enchanting tapestry interspersing bold strokes of fervor with subtle swatches of ethereal light.
For an encore, the orchestra reprised the concert’s theme, bringing the evening full circle for one last glance at Downton’s long shadow.
The Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra returns to Tilson Music Hall April 4 for a 50th anniversary celebration of the release of the Beatles’ Abbey Road, with musical guest Classical Mystery Tour, the top-selling artist in symphonic pops history.
