ELEVEN ARTS and Fathom Events will bring new English dub and Japanese-language remastered versions of “Millennium Actress” to Terre Haute in August.
The award-winning animated drama from legendary director Satoshi Kon will come to AMC Showplace 12 at 3153 Third Place. It will be shown in Japanese, subtitled in English, at 7 p.m. Aug. 13. A second showing (new English dub) will begin at 7 p.m. Aug. 19.
Anime fans of all ages can experience what many believe to be Kon’s greatest work.
“When the legendary Ginei Studios shuts down, filmmaker Genya Tachibana and his assistant are tasked with interviewing its reclusive star, Chiyoko Fujiwara, who had retired from the spotlight 30 years prior,” states the synopsis. “As she recounts her career, Genya and his crew are literally pulled into her memories where they witness her chance encounter with a mysterious man on the run from the police.
“Despite never knowing his name or his face, Chiyoko relentlessly pursues that man in a seamless blend of reality and memory that only Satoshi Kon could deliver.”
“Millennium Actress” boasts countless awards, including the Grand Prize in the Japan Agency of Cultural Affairs Media Arts Festival, which it shared with Hayao Miyazaki’s “Spirited Away.”
Tickets can be purchased at fathomevents.com or at the theater box office.
