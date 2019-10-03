A new exhibition of paintings and prints by Soulaf Abas opened Sept. 6 at Art Space Vincennes. The exhibition is comprised of two parts, the first ended Wednesday, but the second concludes Oct. 19.
A reception for the second part of the exhibition is set for 5 to 8 p.m. Friday as part of the October First Friday Art Walk.
Overall, 50 works in oil, watercolor, pastel, mixed-media and intaglio have been featured.
In the exhibition, “Remains III,” Abas addresses the civil war crisis happening in her Syrian homeland. Representational paintings such as the large-scale expressive rendering of ruined architecture “Syria 2012 – I” document the tragic effects the prolonged conflict has had on individual people and their environments. Smaller non-objective works such as “Grief” and “The Fire Within V” speak directly to the inner torment and grief experienced by those who witness the ongoing destruction. A counterpoint is seen in intaglio landscapes such as “The Road Home #3,” a reminder of the enduring perspective that nature offers. “Destructive forces can be transfigured into energetic beauty through the painter’s imagination and the thick application of her paint,” wrote Arthur Feinsod, professor of theater at Indiana State University, in the exhibition catalog.
Abas was born and raised in Damascus, Syria, the world’s oldest inhabited capital, where she grew up surrounded by the remains of Roman, Greek and other ancient civilizations. She came to the United States to pursue her study of art, earning a bachelor and master of fine arts degrees in painting at Indiana State University. She now teaches art at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.
Abas has been an active advocate for refugee children. In 2014 she founded “Seen for Syria: an Art Education/Therapy program for Syrian Refugee Children.” The work of this organization continues to the present day. One of the projects carried out was an art and letters exchange program resulting in the publication of a book in 2014, “Me and You: Letter and Art Exchange between Syrian Refugee Children and American Children.”
Gallery hours are noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, noon to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and by appointment. Visit artspacevincennes.com/home for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.