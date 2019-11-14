'Reid Boys' at Boot City on Saturday

Wilson Fairchild, a country music duo made up of Wil and Langdon Reid from the Shenandoah Valley of Virginia, will perform a salute to their “Statler dads” on Saturday in Boot City Opry, 11904 S. U.S. 41.
They get their “entertainment chops” honestly. Wil’s dad is Harold Reid and Langdon’s dad is Don Reid of the legendary Statler Brothers.
The younger Reids, referred to as “the Reid boys,” have been writing, performing and playing music together their whole lives. To sum up their passion and drive for their music and career, a self-penned line from their title cut, “Country On,” says it all: “We love country music and we’ll never let it die.”
The Reid boys are highly acclaimed songwriters. They both have been writing songs since their teenage years in between baseball and football games and girls, of course. Along with recording their own music, such artists as the Statler Brothers, Ricky Skaggs and Dailey & Vincent have recorded their songs, as well. So yes, that means their songwriting gamut spans through the country, bluegrass and gospel fields. They learned the craft from the best and are no strangers to knowing how to put an idea to music and come away with a great storytelling song.
Along with singing and songwriting, they both play guitars on stage and have played many other instruments during recording sessions. But a Wilson Fairchild show is much more than music; it is an experience. It is professional. It is exciting. Their clever lyrics will make you smile, and they know how to strike your heartstrings with a perfectly delivered ballad. One thing’s for sure: these guys know how to entertain.
In 2007, Wil and Langdon Reid wrote a tribute to the Statlers simply called “The Statler Brothers Song.” They were asked to be a part of the medallion ceremonies and to perform the song for all their “Statler dads” when the Statler Brothers were inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame and the Country Music Hall of Fame.
And the first song that the Reid boys ever wrote together, “What We Love to Do,” was recorded by the Statlers. That’s all they needed to put their career in motion.
Wil and Langdon Reid are carrying on a family legacy of great music, high energy performances and pure entertainment. They bridge the years from traditional country music to today.
“The Reid boys” will perform at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. General admission and reserved tickets are still available. For tickets, call 812-299-8521.
