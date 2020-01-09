Registration is open for Ivy Tech Community College Terre Haute’s fifth annual 5K Fun Run and Walk set for March 7 on campus at 8000 S. Education Drive. The 1-mile family fun run will start at 9 a.m. and the 5K will begin at 9:30 a.m.
All proceeds from the event will support Ivy Tech Terre Haute.
Those who register before the Feb. 14 early registration deadline will receive their preferred T-shirt size. Early registration cost is $20 for adults and $15 for students/youth. Registration after Feb. 14 cost is $25 for adults and $20 for students/youth. Individuals can register online at ivytech.edu/5K.
The event is presented by Valley Professionals Community Health Center.
For more details, call the Ivy Tech Foundation at 812-298-2450.
