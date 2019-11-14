On Dec. 6 and 7, Terre Haute will celebrate the holidays with the annual Miracle on 7th Street. Festivities include an open air marketplace, gallery openings, ice skating rink, holiday train, gingerbread house contest and decorating, tree decorating contest and more.
All proceeds support area food serving agencies. Several activities require early registration. Don’t miss the chance to participate in the 2019 Miracle. All registration forms are available on the Miracle website at miracleon7thstreet.com.
Vendors space is available for the open air market. Vendor space is about 10- by 10-feet within the heated and lit tent. Participants will need to bring their own tables, chairs and whatever else they need to set-up. Set-up begins around 3 p.m. on the Dec. 6 and tear down is at 9 p.m. on Dec. 7. Vendor space is $75 and is non-refundable. Fees must be received by Nov. 22.
Merchants (with locations between Poplar and Cherry and First and 14th streets) are invited to participate in a holiday window decorating contest. Judges will tour the streets of downtown at 5 p.m. on Dec. 5. The first-, second- and third-place winners will be announced via social media and the Terre Haute Tribune-Star on Dec. 6.
There will be three participation categories for the gingerbread house decorating contest sponsored by Vectren: adult, 13 years and up; team, meaning a sorority/fraternity, business, family, etc.; and child, ages 6 through 12. Entry fee is $25 and includes one gingerbread house kit. The contest is limited to 30 entries and gingerbread house kits are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Entry form drop-off and gingerbread house kits are available at Corner Grind and the Crossroads Café at 679 Wabash Ave.
The tree decorating contest, sponsored by Terre Haute Savings Bank, will feature trees provided by Breakfast Optimist Club for decorating by 24 non-profit organizations picked on a first-come, first-serve basis. The trees will be displayed at Seventh Street and Wabash Avenue. The trees have increased protection from the elements under an open-air tent. Entrants must use lights in their decoration and electricity will be provided. Every participating organization will receive $100 and the winning organization will receive $500.
