Redbird State Recreation Area, which primarily serves off-road vehicle riders, will reopen on Friday.
The SRA has been closed to the public since March 11 to pave a former mining road, phase one of a project that will allow for construction of a new entrance and office building with a gatehouse. The new entrance will allow visitors better access to the property’s trails and has been part of a long-term plan for years.
Record spring rainfall delayed the early completion of phase one by six weeks.
Redbird SRA made several improvements during the closure. These included repair and establishment of multiple drainage areas on the most popular trails to provide a more sustainable surface. Staff also continued to work on three miles of new single-track trails for dirt bikers. These new trails will open to the public when complete.
Several volunteers helped with property beautification during the closure. These efforts helped add new amenities, including benches, landscaping and a building enclosure.
The reopening allows for the annual fall night ride and hayride to continue as scheduled on Oct. 26. The new pavement will provide easier access to the hayride and kids area for the event.
The reopened Redbird SRA will resume its normal hours of sunrise to sunset, seven days a week. The daily ORV trail-use fee is $15 for registered ORVs, which includes entrance to property. Out-of-state unregistered vehicles can purchase an annual registration sticker for $20 and then pay the standard daily rate. Non-motorized use of the property is $7 per vehicle for in-state residents and $9 per vehicle for out-of-state residents.
The second phase of the project is in the planning stage. That project will move the current gatehouse to a more user-friendly location on the west side of the County Road 350 North railroad crossing and provide easy access for Redbird SRA’s recreationists who enjoy hobbies other than ORV riding, such as hiking, mushroom hunting, dog walking, bird watching and more.
Visit dnr.IN.gov/outdoor/4225.htm for more information on Redbird SRA.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.