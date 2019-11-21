Re-mastered film coming to Terre Haute

“Gundam 40th Anniversary Celebration: Char’s Counterattack” brings Mecha mayhem to Terre Haute on Dec. 5.
The re-mastered 1988 animated Mecha animated film “Mobile Suit Gundam: Char’s Counterattack” will be shown at 7 p.m. in AMC Classic Terre Haute 12, 3153 S. Third Place, behind Honey Creek Mall.
In the English-language subtitled film, Amuro and Char, two best mobile suit pilots who fought together against Titans after the Jion’s independency war, must face each other in a fateful duel where the Char-led Neo-Jion, attempt to drop a gigantic meteor and nuclear weapons on Earth in order to cause Nuclear Winter to wipe out its inhabitants.
“Mobile Suit Gundam: Char’s Counterattack,” set in the Universal Century timeline of the celebrated franchise, was the first original Mobile Suit Gundam theatrical release and marks the culmination of the original saga started in “Mobile Suit Gundam” and continued in “Mobile Suit Zeta Gundam” and “Mobile Suit Gundam ZZ.”
As an exciting bonus, fans also will view an exclusive interview with Yoshiyuki Tomino, creator of the Gundam anime franchise, as well as newly captured content from ANIME NYC 2019.
Tickets for the Fathom Events and Sunrise Inc. special event can be purchased at FathomEvents.com and at the theater box office.
